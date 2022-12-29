Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DGRO stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

