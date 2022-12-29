Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EFG stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

