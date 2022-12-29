Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

