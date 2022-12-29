SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) vs. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Head to Head Survey

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeqLL and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 0 5 5 0 2.50

SeqLL presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,053.85%. PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $166.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% PerkinElmer 13.60% 15.58% 7.69%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SeqLL and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SeqLL has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 14.72 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -0.76 PerkinElmer $5.07 billion 3.44 $943.16 million $4.90 28.18

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats SeqLL on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

