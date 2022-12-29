Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Rises By 480.7%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, an increase of 480.7% from the November 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,292,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 414,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,236.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209,287 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

