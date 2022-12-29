Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Increases By 80.5%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after buying an additional 1,338,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 395,886 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $7,882,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.