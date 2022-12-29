Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Expands By 752.2%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 752.2% from the November 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

