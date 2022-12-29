Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Decreases By 54.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $149.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,230,000 after buying an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2,544.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

