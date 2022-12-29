Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Drops By 60.7%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 14.66% of Versus Systems worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Versus Systems stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 843.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

