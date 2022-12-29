Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 50.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6661 dividend. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

