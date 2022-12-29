Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 87.1%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VSDA stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
