SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

