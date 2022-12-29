State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

