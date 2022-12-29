State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $844.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $826.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

