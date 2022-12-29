State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,575 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

