State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 562 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $304.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

