State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

