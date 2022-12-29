Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.