Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Steelcase stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

