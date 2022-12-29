STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 266.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.0 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

