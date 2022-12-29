Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.