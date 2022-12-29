StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.