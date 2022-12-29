StockNews.com Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Sell

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ZNH opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

