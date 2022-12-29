Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $340.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

