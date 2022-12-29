Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,912 shares of company stock worth $8,349,638 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

