Stonnington Group LLC Has $229,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 187,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,349,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $299.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

