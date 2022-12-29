Stonnington Group LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

