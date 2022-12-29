Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

