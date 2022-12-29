Stonnington Group LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

