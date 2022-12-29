Stonnington Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

