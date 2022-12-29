StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

