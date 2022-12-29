StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.06.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.