StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $276.88 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

