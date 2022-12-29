StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 149,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

