StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

