StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $262,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 395,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 110,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.