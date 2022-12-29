StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $379,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

