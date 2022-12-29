StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.