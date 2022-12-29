StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

