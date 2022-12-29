StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 101.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.