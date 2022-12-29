StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 568 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDL opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.