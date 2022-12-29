Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

