Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $199,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $844.62 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

