Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,572 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Booking worth $252,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,958.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,946.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

