Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $189,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NYSE:CCI opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

