Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 392,099 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,099 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $186,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1,270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

