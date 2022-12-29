Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.64% of Robinhood Markets worth $235,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,743,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,986,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock worth $2,445,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

