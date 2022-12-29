Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $171,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.1 %

BX stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.