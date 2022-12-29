Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bank of Montreal worth $166,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BMO opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

