Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Simon Property Group worth $180,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

