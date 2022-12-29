Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $168.14 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $168,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 9,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DLR opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

